$14.07 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce $14.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $16.55 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $5.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $49.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $55.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $54.28 million to $167.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

