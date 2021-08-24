158,410 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,940. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

