16,070 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 478,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,205. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

