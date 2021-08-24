16,743 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $2,439,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $23,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $66,324,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $3,128,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $186.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

