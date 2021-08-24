$171.16 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to announce sales of $171.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.95 million and the lowest is $167.37 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $147.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $686.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.47 million to $688.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $715.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 151.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 121,435 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 6.7% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

