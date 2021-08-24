17,906 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,844. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.