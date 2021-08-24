1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Market Cap Achieves $185,195.59

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $185,195.59 and approximately $177,725.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00156483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.48 or 0.99950635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.00994500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.10 or 0.06701086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

