$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.95.

BURL stock opened at $342.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.48 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

