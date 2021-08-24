20,352 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR remained flat at $$64.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

