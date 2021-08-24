23,612 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 1,395,928 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

