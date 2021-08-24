23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 8.2%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 8.97 and last traded at 8.97. Approximately 9,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,410,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ME shares. started coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.73.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,861,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

