248,959 Shares in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 248,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. Apyx Medical comprises 0.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Apyx Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 176,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 92,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.