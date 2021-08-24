$256.85 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $256.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.85 million to $271.70 million. PRA Group posted sales of $267.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PRA Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

