$278.88 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post sales of $278.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.90 million and the lowest is $276.70 million. Gentherm posted sales of $259.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

THRM stock opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 104,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

