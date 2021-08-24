$292.13 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report $292.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $297.10 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $246.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWI. Truist Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

AWI opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.