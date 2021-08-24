$293.41 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $293.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.94 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $258.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,425.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $14,574,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.