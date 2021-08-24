$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the lowest is $3.45 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.