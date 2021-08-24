$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will report $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.69 billion. Fluor reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

