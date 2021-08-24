$303.70 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report sales of $303.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.14 million. NuVasive reported sales of $295.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $61,128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after buying an additional 82,871 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,932.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

