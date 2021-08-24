305,815 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 305,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,168 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,745. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

