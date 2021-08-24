310,148 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

