331,635 Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 331,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 11.23% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYC. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,214,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,355,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,134,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.