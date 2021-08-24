$349.50 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce sales of $349.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $424.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $210.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $966.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,185 shares of company stock worth $1,695,421 over the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

