369,694 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 369,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Harmonic accounts for about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Harmonic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 1,116,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Harmonic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 511,243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmonic by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 384,128 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 449,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $990.57 million, a P/E ratio of -972.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

