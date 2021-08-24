380,379 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,831,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 236.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 98.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.