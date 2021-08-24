$388.58 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report $388.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.60 million to $394.45 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

