$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.41 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $18.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEN. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tenneco by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 909,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

