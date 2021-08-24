$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the lowest is $4.66 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upped their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE LNC opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.