43,314 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,881,000. Helen of Troy makes up 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.18% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period.

Shares of HELE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.25. 219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.14. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

