44,202 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.57% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.44. 52,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,793. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $191.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.75.

