4,870 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $708.35. The company had a trading volume of 528,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,183,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $701.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $669.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

