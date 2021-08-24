56,158 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.07% of IDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in IDEX by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

NYSE IEX traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $224.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

