5,663 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $373.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $373.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

