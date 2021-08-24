$599.36 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report sales of $599.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the highest is $734.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 585.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.11.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

