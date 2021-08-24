$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $4.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 140.07% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Resonant has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.