$616.66 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post $616.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 318.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Insiders sold 12,463,116 shares of company stock worth $189,264,839 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $20,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.