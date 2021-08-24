626,450 Shares in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 626,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. Nephros comprises 2.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 6.29% of Nephros as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nephros in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89. Nephros, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Tom Gwydir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

