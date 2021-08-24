64,217 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

DFAT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,127. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.