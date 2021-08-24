8,154 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. United Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.