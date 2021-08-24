82,400 Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of GAN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GAN by 2,688.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GAN by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769 over the last ninety days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 796,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.21 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

