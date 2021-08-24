836,214 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 836,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,115,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises about 1.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 2.24% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 35.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after buying an additional 1,045,859 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $15,814,000. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.2% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 228,387 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $7,219,000.

NYSEARCA TBF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 339,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,095. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

