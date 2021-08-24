$867.95 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report $867.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $855.90 million and the highest is $880.00 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $701.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.54. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

