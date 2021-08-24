$87.37 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post sales of $87.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.40 million. Inogen posted sales of $74.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $359.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

INGN stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.12 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,887 shares of company stock worth $42,393,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth $57,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

