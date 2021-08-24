$88.57 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post $88.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the highest is $96.79 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $323.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $336.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $413.45 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $432.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTE opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $600.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.95. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

