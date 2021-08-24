8,835 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,811. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

