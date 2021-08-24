AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $195,435.50 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AAON stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,344. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.53.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings
