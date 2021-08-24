AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $195,435.50 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAON stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,344. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

