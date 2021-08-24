Aave Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $383.53 or 0.00794526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $387.32 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00100129 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,145,233 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

