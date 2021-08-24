Aavegotchi (GHST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.29 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $123.81 million and approximately $60.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00793914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00097605 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 63,875,132 coins and its circulating supply is 61,253,068 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

