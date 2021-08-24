AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

