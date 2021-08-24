AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.
Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
Featured Article: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.