Absci Corp’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) Quiet Period To Expire on August 31st

Absci’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Absci had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Absci’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Absci has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

